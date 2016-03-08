Inter make approach to sign AC Milan target

26 January at 09:25
Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly made an attempt to seal the services of Yannick Carrasco from Dalian Yifang, despite their ongoing talks with rivals AC Milan.

Carrasco's adventure in China seems to be nearing an end, despite him being impressive there. Apart from AC Milan, Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the Belgian.

Sky Italia state that Inter have now entered the race for the winger and they've made their first approach for him already. It was a simple enquiry to know more about the figures for a possible deal, but it could turn into a formal offer.

A lot of what they do with Carrasco will depend on the possible exits of Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva, who are players that Inter are willing to sell this month and they themselves are willing to leave.

The 25-year-old has appeared 25 times in the Chinese super league this season, scoring five times and assisting seven times.

