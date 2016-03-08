Inter make approach to sign Barcelona outcast
19 October at 19:30Serie A giants Inter have reportedly made an approach to sign Barcelona summer signing and outcast Malcom.
The Brazilian forward was known to be one of the hottest commodities in Europe this past summer and he had been linked with moves to Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Inter. Before he was on the verge of signing for Roma though, Barcelona hijacked the giallorossi's move for him.
Spanish outlet Sport say that Inter have made an approach to sign Malcom in the past few days and want to sign him on loan in January.
While Barcelona are not willing to let Malcom go, the player too is intent on staying at the club and fighting for his place.
The same outlet states that Arsenal are also interested in signing Malcom on loan, but are yet to make any approach. The Gunners though, could make a move for the forward in January.
Malcom is yet to make a single start for the Catalan side so far this season, having played only 25 minutes in the La Liga.
Kaustubh Pandey
