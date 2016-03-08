Inter make decision on Lautaro renewal amid Barcelona and Man Utd interest

Lautaro Martinez is having a fantastic breakthrough season for Inter, which has attracted the interest of various top European clubs. Barcelona are in the front row, looking to replace Luis Suarez with the Argentinian, while Manchester City and United are also reportedly targeting the player.



However, according to Corriere dello Sport, for now Inter does not think about the renewal of the player's contract with the consequent elimination or increase of the 111 million euros release clause.



Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta informed Martinez' agents that negotiations about a contract renewal will be addressed only at the end of the season. The goal is not to distract anyone from the battle for the league title, even if the dialogue between the parties will proceed at distance.