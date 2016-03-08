Inter make enquiry for Barcelona midfielder
21 March at 14:45According to what has been reported by Catalan daily newspaper Sport, Inter Milan are expressing an interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes; the 25-year-old currently on loan with Premier League club Everton.
Gomes has been a mainstay for Everton this season; playing 23 times in the Premier League for the Toffees this season. Gomes has scored one goal, assisted one and has had a pass accuracy of 84.4%, according to WhoScored.com.
Sport suggest that Beppe Marotta's past interest in the player has led him to return to Gomes as a top target. Inter, in the past few days, have reportedly made an enquiry into Gomes' availability, the Nerazzurri starting to make contacts with the Portuguese midfielder's representatives.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments