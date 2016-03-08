Inter make enquiry for Barcelona midfielder

21 March at 14:45
According to what has been reported by Catalan daily newspaper Sport, Inter Milan are expressing an interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes; the 25-year-old currently on loan with Premier League club Everton.

Gomes has been a mainstay for Everton this season; playing 23 times in the Premier League for the Toffees this season. Gomes has scored one goal, assisted one and has had a pass accuracy of 84.4%, according to WhoScored.com.

Sport suggest that Beppe Marotta's past interest in the player has led him to return to Gomes as a top target. Inter, in the past few days, have reportedly made an enquiry into Gomes' availability, the Nerazzurri starting to make contacts with the Portuguese midfielder's representatives. 

