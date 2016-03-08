Inter make new offer for Arsenal, Tottenham target
24 June at 12:55Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly made an offer to sign Arsenal and Tottenham target Malcom.
The 21-year-old Malcom is one of the hottest properties in European football right now and has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich already. He appeared in 35 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring 12 times and assisting seven times.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Inter have made a loan move to sign Malcom and they'd like to make the move a permanent one next summer.
The nerazzurri are offering an initial fee of 7 million euros to Bordeaux and will pay the 30 million euros after they sign the player on a permanent basis next summer.
It is said that talks are ongoing and Malcom's agent Federico Pastorello is working on a deal to send the Brazilian to Inter.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
