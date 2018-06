Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly made an offer to sign Arsenal and Tottenham target Malcom.The 21-year-old Malcom is one of the hottest properties in European football right now and has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich already . He appeared in 35 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring 12 times and assisting seven times.Gazzetta dello Sport report that Inter have made a loan move to sign Malcom and they'd like to make the move a permanent one next summer.The nerazzurri are offering an initial fee of 7 million euros to Bordeaux and will pay the 30 million euros after they sign the player on a permanent basis next summer.It is said that talks are ongoing and Malcom's agent Federico Pastorello is working on a deal to send the Brazilian to Inter.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)