Inter make offer to Conte's agent, project planned and it won't include Icardi
11 May at 11:45Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly made contact for Antonio Conte and have made their contract offer, having planned everything for the Italian.
Conte has not been with any club ever since he left Chelsea at the end of last season. Over the last few weeks, he has been linked with moves to many clubs, including AC Milan, Juventus, Roma and now even Inter.
Tuttosport state that Inter have proposed a three-year contract to the Italian and have made contact with his agent Lele Oriali, who has been informed of the project that the club is looking to build.
The deal will also see Oriali come to Inter and Conte will be handed the market choices he wants at the club. The squad will undergo key changes and according to Corriere dello Sport, Mauro Icardi will not be part of the club's plans.
Conte is aware of what happened in Icardi's case and doesn't see him as a player for him in the future at any point.
As soon as Inter confirm a place for themselves in the Champions League for next season, the talks with Conte will accelerate and there is high possibility that he will sign for Inter.
Go to comments