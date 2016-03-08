Inter man ‘calm’ amid talks of possible Roma switch
13 June at 16:30Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan has reiterated that he is ‘calm’ amid talks of his potential return to AS Roma.
The former Belgium international, who joined Inter in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €24 million from the Giallorossi, has been liked with a sensational return to Stadio Olimpico.
It was reported that the Nerazzurri want to cash-in on the 31-year-old just 12 months after signing him and have put him on the list of players to be sold this season.
However, Nainggolan while talking to Sky Sports Italia, said that he is calm as he has a contract with Inter. “I have a contract with Inter and I’m calm,” he said.
The former Cagliari midfielder had a relatively below-par first season for the club, largely due to injuries, and made just 22 league appearances, where he scored six goals and provided three assists.
