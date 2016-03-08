Inter, Manchester United on Sanchez: 'We want Inter or another club to take him'
07 October at 15:45Inter striker Alexis Sanchez’s former club Manchester United are hoping he will sign with Inter or another club next summer, according to an interview with British tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com.
An unnamed member of staff spoke to the newspaper, revealing the club’s hopes for the 30-year-old Chilean forward.
"We want Inter or another club to take him next summer. He still has good years, he's young and has a good reputation.”
Sanchez had an interesting first start for the Nerazzurri against Sampdoria earlier in the season, scoring a goal against Sampdoria before being sent off after receiving a second yellow card early into the second half.
Apollo Heyes
