Inter, Manchester United ready to make super offer for Lautaro Martinez

Manchester United are prepared to make a huge offer for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez in January, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com The report details how the Red Devils are keen to compete with Spanish giants Barcelona for the 22-year-old Argentinian forward and are preparing to make a €100 million offer for Lautaro in the upcoming January transfer window, in order to fix their attacking woes.Inter have a €111 million release clause set in the player’s contract, but it won’t be valid until July, leaving the door open for the Red Devils to receive a slightly lower price. Lautaro’s strong form this season has helped the Nerazzurri reach second in the league table, only one point behind league leaders Juventus.So far this season the 22-year-old Inter striker has scored seven goals and provided two assists in the club’s first 13 games of the season.Apollo Heyes