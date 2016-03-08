Inter, Manchester United ready to make super offer for Lautaro Martinez
31 October at 23:00Manchester United are prepared to make a huge offer for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez in January, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Red Devils are keen to compete with Spanish giants Barcelona for the 22-year-old Argentinian forward and are preparing to make a €100 million offer for Lautaro in the upcoming January transfer window, in order to fix their attacking woes.
Inter have a €111 million release clause set in the player’s contract, but it won’t be valid until July, leaving the door open for the Red Devils to receive a slightly lower price. Lautaro’s strong form this season has helped the Nerazzurri reach second in the league table, only one point behind league leaders Juventus.
So far this season the 22-year-old Inter striker has scored seven goals and provided two assists in the club’s first 13 games of the season.
Apollo Heyes
