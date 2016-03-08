Inter, Manchester United ready to pay Lautaro Martinez's release clause
01 November at 13:00Manchester United are ready to pay Inter striker Lautaro Martinez’s release clause, according to a report from British newspaper the Daily Mirror via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils are ready to pay the €111 million release clause in the 22-year-old Argentinian’s contract, as they are desperate to fix their attacking woes and sign a promising young striker.
Lautaro has been on fire so far this season for the Nerazzurri, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in his first 13 games of the season. Two of his seven goals were in the Champions League as well, against Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, showing that the 22-year-old isn’t afraid of big games or tough opponents either.
Whilst the Nerazzurri are keen to keep him as they look to compete with Juventus for the league title this season, an offer of €111 million for Lautaro may be too much to refuse.
Apollo Heyes
