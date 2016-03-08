Inter, Marotta and co. have lunch with Spalletti ahead of Chievo clash
11 May at 17:55Inter Milan have a key clash against Chievo Verona on Monday, which the Nerazzurri must win in order to claim third place back from Atalanta. The Bergamo club defeated Genoa 2-1 today to move two points clear of Inter, despite the Nerazzurri having their game in hand to play on Monday evening.
Inter's senior leadership, Marotta, Ausilio and Gardini, visited Inter's training centre today and had lunch with head coach Luciano Spalletti; in which they discussed final plans and preparations for the final few crunch games of the season.
