Inter, Marotta confident ahead of Barca clash; offers update on Lukaku

"Being here is certainly a source of great pride, it is the most important competition in the world. We respect this team, but we want to play it all the way. I'm convinced that we will play well. Messi? he adds a very high quality.

"Lukaku? The games last almost 100 minutes and the alternatives are important. The boy is fatigued, he was stopped as a precaution because of the number of games in a short period. We want to recover him as soon as possible.



"Barella and Sensi? We are twice as happy, as they are Italian players. We want to contribute to the group of Mancini's Italy," he concluded.