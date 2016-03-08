Inter, Marotta contacted Sassuolo to discuss Sensi loan redemption
30 September at 22:15Inter have already contacted Sassuolo to discuss the redemption of 24-year-old midfielder Stefano Sensi, according to Italian media outlet FcInterNews via Calciomercato.com.
Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta met with Sassuolo chairman Giovanni Carnevali to discuss the loan deal and the wishes of Inter to enact their option to purchase the Italian.
The cost of the redemption is set at €22 million, but considering the performances so far from Sensi, it will seem like nothing but a steal for the Nerazzurri.
Sensi, who arrived on loan to the Nerazzurri earlier this summer, hit the ground running as soon as he took to the pitch for Inter, with the player scoring a goal on his debut. Since the start of the season, Sensi has scored three goals and provided four assists in only six league games for the Nerazzurri.
Sensi’s performances have already led to him being compared to footballing greats like Xavi and Andrés Iniesta.
