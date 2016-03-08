Inter, Marotta: 'De Paul under observation; on Perisic to Arsenal...'

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has spoken to Radio Rai 1 about several of Inter's movements in the market - including the potential sale of Ivan Perisic to Arsenal and the club's monitoring of Inter Milan's Argentine winger Rodrigo De Paul."We have listened to Perisic's wish, but we must take into account any companies that are interested in him and also the asset value that represents the investment made at the time by Inter."De Paul: There are a lot of players under observation, it's premature to talk about them now, we're focused on this particularly hot season and there's still a lot of time left for the summer market."Tomorrow night against Lazio is absolutely an important match, inserted in a splendid and fascinating context like the Italian Cup. We would like to aspire to something important already this year, but first we must overcome Lazio which is an absolutely strong team."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.