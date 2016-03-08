Inter, Marotta dinner with Eriksen's agent. In Milan also Giroud's: the latest
17 January at 10:20Marotta is keeping his promise to manager Antonio Conte’s Inter in the January market . In fact, the Nerazzurri club is working to define four new purchases and as many exists this January mercato (via calciomercato).
The exchange with Roma between Politano and Spinazzola is on the home stretch and this should be the first deal to close out for Inter this transfer window.
The signing of Spinazzola is said to not effect the arrival of Manchester United winger/full-back Ashley Young. Who is expected to undertake medical visits in Milan as soon as tomorrow.
And it doesn't end there. Outgoing , Inter has reached an agreement for the sale of Gabigol to Flamengo outright for 18 million euros plus 20% on the future resale. The same amount collected from the sale of the Brazilian striker was offered to Tottenham (including bonuses) for playmaker Christian Eriksen.
The Danish midfielder's agent is also in Milan to close the deal and dined with Marotta tonight. The English club coached by Mourinho is interested in Vecino and could look to include him in a swap deal for the Dane.
Valentino Lazaro is also making headlines after an inconsistent start to his Inter career after moving from the Bundesliga. There are reports saying that there is a loan arrangement is being sought out for the Austrian with Cagliari, Genoa and a couple of English clubs on notice.
A busy last couple of weeks follow as Inter look to stamp there authority in the market.
Anthony Privetera
