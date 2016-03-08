Inter, Marotta dreams of Milinkovic-Savic: the situation
13 September at 09:30Milinkovic-Savic managed to make a name out of himself at Lazio, attracting the interest of several clubs. However, after his form dipped quite a bit at the beginning of last season, he has certainly started this one well, showing the 'real' Milinkovic.
In fact, many were disappointed to see the Serbian last season as they expected him to make the big leap. Furthermore, it had effects on the transfer market as the teams interested weren't convinced to present a big offer.
The cost of the player, truth be told, has led to several teams dropping out of the race. However, one team isn't ready to give up, and that is Inter. Their CEO, Beppe Marotta, dreams of signing the player and even tried to do so during his time at Juventus, we have learned.
Lazio value the player at €80m, which most likely will be the base of an auction between multiple teams. It remains to be seen if Inter's interest will materialize into something concrete next summer, though it certainly shouldn't be excluded.
