Inter, Marotta: 'Eriksen? He is interesting but there haven't been any contacts'

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are currently playing against Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in the Italian Serie A as both teams have been doing very well this season. Inter are currently joint first in the standings (alongside Maurizio Sarri's Juve) where as Atalanta are in 5th place. Inter director Beppe Marotta had previously said that his club will look to improve the quality of their roster if possible in January but he did also mention that there are a lot less options in the January transfer window compared to the summer one. One name that has been linked to the nerazzurri is Tottenham's Christian Eriksen as the Danish star will become a free-agent this coming summer. Other than Eriksen, Ashley Young and Olivier Giroud have also been linked to the club. Here is what Marotta had to say on the matter as he spoke to DAZN (via Calciomercato.com):'There are a lot of rumors but nothing concrete. Eriksen? He is interesting but there aren't any contacts. Giroud and Young? There is nothing imminent...'. More to come...