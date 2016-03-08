Inter, Marotta: Executive working hard to honour Conte's wishes

Antonio Conte is not a stranger to pressure the those at the top of a club and believes that those who have time do not wait.The tactician from Salento gives his best and demands the best, Marotta and Ausilio are well aware of this, as they are working to reinforce as early as next January.The former Juventus coach does not like to beat around the bush and says what he thinks and exposes what he expects:"Inter has not added. There were three players considered important in the project and we replaced them, others instead added and rose to levels of a certain importance.”“We are happy that those who have started are doing well, but now we are also expecting an economic return from that point of view. Let's hope…".The reference from the coach is about Icardi, Perisic and Nainggolan , who are the three important players from which the Nerazzurri can gather the sum that would make Antonio Conte happy.How much? More than 100 million euros to be exact, to which will obviously be added to the money of the future sale of Gabigol, which the Nerazzurri has already decided not to keep on despite the great season played with the Flamengo.The slight problem is that nothing has been officially finalised for the four loanees, not even Icardi, although he is doing well with the PSG jersey.Anthony Privetera