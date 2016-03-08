Inter, Marotta explains why the Politano-Spinazzola swap broke down
19 January at 16:40
In an interview with Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), ahead of the game against Lecce this afternoon, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta explained the reason behind why the Spinazzola-Politano swap broke down at the last minute.
After an agreement was reached on the formula, as well as the valuations, it seemed that the deal was done. In fact, Roma even published photos of Politano undergoing his medical. Inter, meanwhile, backed out of the deal due to Spinazzola's physical condition.
"First of all, I think there was excessive media hype. Maximum respect for Spinazzola, a great professional, but the negotiations, before being defined, must go through physical, technical and economic evaluations.
"At the end of these evaluations, the club understood that a contractual signature couldn't be reached. Medical tests and assessments need to be thorough. It was a €50m operation and the club needs to evaluate carefully," he concluded.
The Nerazzurri requested to have the player undergo further tests, which was denied by Roma. Therefore, the move broke down instead and both players returned to their respective clubs. It remains to be seen if they will move elsewhere this month.
Although Spinazzola won't be making a move to Inter, Politano could still join Roma if the clubs can agree on the right formula and valuation.
For more news, visit our homepage.
After an agreement was reached on the formula, as well as the valuations, it seemed that the deal was done. In fact, Roma even published photos of Politano undergoing his medical. Inter, meanwhile, backed out of the deal due to Spinazzola's physical condition.
"First of all, I think there was excessive media hype. Maximum respect for Spinazzola, a great professional, but the negotiations, before being defined, must go through physical, technical and economic evaluations.
"At the end of these evaluations, the club understood that a contractual signature couldn't be reached. Medical tests and assessments need to be thorough. It was a €50m operation and the club needs to evaluate carefully," he concluded.
The Nerazzurri requested to have the player undergo further tests, which was denied by Roma. Therefore, the move broke down instead and both players returned to their respective clubs. It remains to be seen if they will move elsewhere this month.
Although Spinazzola won't be making a move to Inter, Politano could still join Roma if the clubs can agree on the right formula and valuation.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments