Inter, Marotta: 'Gabigol? We will evaluate the offers...'

Gabigol? In December, he will be at our disposal and we will carefully evaluate his future. We have offers and it's unlikely that he will be a part of our project, we will evaluate the offers with serenity," he stated.

Ahead of the important Champions League clash between Slavia Prague and Inter, the latter's CEO spoke to Sky Italia about various topics, including the future of Gabigol. The striker has exploded in Brazil, attracting the interest of several teams.