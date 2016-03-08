Inter, Marotta hopes to sign Gotze from Dortmund on a free transfer

09 September at 17:00
Inter tried to complete their impressive transfer market business by signing Mario Gotze from Borussia Dortmund and are now planning to sign the German on a free transfer next summer, according to Calciomercato.com.
 
The World Cup winner has failed to meet an agreement with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for a contract renewal and with less than 12 months left until he is a free agent, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta may work on trying to convince the 27-year-old forward to join the Nerazzurri.
 
Marotta was previously known for his ability to secure incredible players on free transfers whilst at Juventus, like in the case of Andrea Pirlo, and it seems that this talent will be benefiting Inter now instead of the Bianconeri.
 
Gotze will be thinking of a new home after Dortmund’s summer, with the arrival of players like Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard leaving the experienced player in a position where there is competition for minutes on the pitch.

Apollo Heyes

