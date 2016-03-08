Inter, Marotta: 'Icardi is still ours, we follow him with great attention'

23 October at 21:15
Giuseppe Marotta, the CEO of Inter, spoke to Sky Italia a few minutes before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, providing an update on the Icardi case.

"We had no doubts about Mauro's qualities, we made a strategic choice motivated more than once. He's still owned by us and therefore, we follow him with great attention, also taking into account that we already have a great attack," he stated.
 

