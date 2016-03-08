Inter, Marotta: 'Icardi is young; I made many mistakes at his age'

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has spoken to Sky Sport before Inter's match against Atalanta and, amongst other things, Marotta has spoken publicly on Mauro Icardi - defending the Argentine forward.



"​We cannot talk about match points, we are still in an imporant stage of the championship, we have eight games to play and therefore 24 points available.



"Icardi? ​Today he is an Inter player and must play in the best way, let's stop here. For the future there is time, let's evaluate the present.



"What kind of man is Icardi from the inside compared to how I saw him from the outside? He is 26 years old, he is young, surely he must grow and experience like everyone else, I also made many mistakes that I would not make now at that age. Experience is a fundamental component for a football player. He has great qualities and must put them at the service of his team, which is Inter.



"​What kind of reaction do I expect from San Siro? None, I think people understand first of all you have to put Inter."



