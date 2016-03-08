Inter, Marotta: 'January market? No anxiety, ready to seize the opportunities'

Giuseppe Marotta, Inter CEO, spoke on the eve of the match between the Nerazzurri and Roma on Sky Sport microphones :



"We are very calm in facing every opponent convinced of our abilities and of the fact that we are in an interlocutory phase so have performance and continuity even before the result. we have embarked on a path of growth, we are happy and we want to continue on this path".



On the January Market:



“We are not in a situation of anxiety, we are aware that this group has fully responded to the indications of society and a method of football thinking like that of Antonio Conte. The work culture is fundamental. In January we will seize opportunities, which will have to be better than what we have in pink that is already at a very high level ".

Anthony Privetera