Inter, Marotta: 'Lautaro? We want to keep him, but the market is unpredictable'
02 December at 17:00Inter CEO Beppe Marotta discussed the Nerazzurri’s season so far, their work on the transfer market and coach Antonio Conte to gathered reporters at the Lega Serie A meeting today, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
“First place? We're happy, it's a path we've followed since the start of the season. It is a route characterised by guidelines provided by Suning. Great merit is given to the owners, which guarantee us great economic and financial stability. The work is going very well, we are very happy with this. Our goal was to raise the bar, we did it. We are reaping results, but we are not lulled by these results, we have to look at the work. This path will guarantee us growth and satisfaction.”
The former Juventus director then touched on the transfer market.
“We will make assessments, we want to strengthen a squad that due to bad luck and unfavourable circumstances is lacking in certain areas. We will see what the January market has to offer. We must bear in mind that this squad have shown that they deserve certain rewards, partly thanks to the wise guidance of the coach. We know that it is a dry market of content, we look at it with optimism but also with realism. Kulusevski? What counts is the work of the coach and the guys. The squad has great value, both humanly and professionally. Regardless of the importance of a name, this is the winning model, who give the maximum of themselves regardless of the goals.”
He also spoke about the work of coach Antonio Conte.
“Knowing him well, he's a great professional and a winner. Winners always try to get the most out of their teams. When he communicates, I understand very well, his language is what even owners and management adopt to be more competitive. This clashes with a reality that does not depend on us. You understand that maybe it is more moderate in this period, even the same team, as Borja Valero, responds clearly to the directions. He's the first to defend the players because they're giving great answers. Inter probably doesn't have great players for their names, but for the things they provide. Even so you can take a path, and Conte is the forger of all this.”
Marotta then spoke highly of the attacking partnership of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.
“There's the right chemistry among the great players. Here too the hand of the coach is important, with two valuable players you need the master who can enhance the resources. Conte, with his tactical system, is doing it. There is great harmony on the field, and off the field they are very friendly.”
Finally, Marotta spoke about Lautaro’s contract and a potential renewal.
“The contractual position is not at all compromising. Lautaro is a very good guy, he is grateful to Inter. He's not in an uncomfortable situation. Inter and Suning have one goal, to grow. In growth you can’t give up your assets or players. The market is unpredictable, there's always the will of the players to choose their own destiny, but it's not the time to talk about transfer or renewal. Lautaro knows of our trust, there is no need for a negotiation.”
