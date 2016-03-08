Inter, Marotta: 'No Champions League? We don't want to think about it'
26 May at 21:30Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has spoken to the press prior to the match between the Nerazzurri and Empoli, in which he discussed the upcoming match and the chances of Inter missing out on Champions League qualification.
"It is certainly the most important game of the season, a special match. I expect the team to respond as I expect it to, achieving an important result in respect of themselves, the society and the fans.
"Spalletti? We are all focused on the present, he has conducted the training in an excellent way, he is an experienced professional. What would happen if we failed to qualify for the next Champions League? We don't want to think about it , we are focused on this match and maybe we'll talk about it later."
