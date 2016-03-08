Inter, Marotta plans January move for Eriksen
04 September at 10:30According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has already started planning the Nerazzurri’s assault on Premier League side Tottenham for 27-year-old Danish star Christian Eriksen. The Milanese side are hoping to acquire the player on a discounted price in January, with the player’s contract expiring in 2020 and no renewal in sight. Eriksen was widely rumoured to be leaving the North London club this summer but in the end no move ever materialised.
Apollo Heyes
