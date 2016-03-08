Inter, Marotta plans January move for Milinkovic-Savic following loss to Juventus
07 October at 18:30After their 2-1 defeat to Juventus last night, Inter realised that Antonio Conte’s squad is not a deep and competitive as they’d like. According to Calciomercato.com, Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta already has a solution.
Marotta is thinking of making a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the upcoming January transfer window in order to strengthen the squad and provide more depth in midfield. The 24-year-old Serbian was awarded Serie A’s Midfielder of the Season Award following his performances with the Biancocelesti last season.
Apollo Heyes
