Inter, Marotta plans January move for Milinkovic-Savic following loss to Juventus

After their 2-1 defeat to Juventus last night, Inter realised that Antonio Conte’s squad is not a deep and competitive as they’d like. According to Calciomercato.com , Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta already has a solution.Marotta is thinking of making a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the upcoming January transfer window in order to strengthen the squad and provide more depth in midfield. The 24-year-old Serbian was awarded Serie A’s Midfielder of the Season Award following his performances with the Biancocelesti last season.Apollo Heyes