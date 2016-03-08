Inter, Marotta provides key updates on De Paul, Lautaro and Vidal

The Nerazzurri are currently sitting in second place in their group, having the same amount of points as Borussia Dortmund in third (7). In order to qualify for the next round, therefore, they will have to match the Germans' result this evening.

"It's a beautiful spot for football, with two important teams like Inter and Barcelona. Grabbing the win would be the icing on the cake," he began.

Marotta was also asked about Rodrigo De Paul, who has been heavily linked with a move to Inter in the last few weeks. He certainly played down the rumours, although he praised the Argentine midfielder for his qualities.

"There must be respect for this group. In January, there are no optimal solutions. We look at it with great enthusiasm, but we also need opportunities to seize.

"De Paul? He is among the most interesting youngsters in the league. He is a great talent, but to go from there to say that we are negotiations for him is taking it a bit too far.

"Lautaro? We are Inter, we necessarily don't have to be sellers. We want to grow with young and important players like Lautaro and Lukaku. Vidal? He is a great player. Barcelona will hardly sell him, but he too is on our list," he concluded.

Most likely, their transfer strategy in January will depend on the outcome of tonight's game, as qualifying for the knockout phase would guarantee them a good amount of prize money.