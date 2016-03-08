Inter, Marotta remains optimistic on the Icardi front
04 February at 20:40Inter's Beppe Marotta had this to say concerning Nerazzurri captain Mauro Icardi as he spoke to the Italian press (via Calciomercato.com): ' Icardi? He is a good player who is still very young, he can still grow a lot. I want to be positive and maintain an optimistic vision. Icardi isn't the only one to blame that's for sure, we have to be more consistent...'. More to come...
You can view Marotta's entire interview right here
