Inter, Marotta remains optimistic on the Icardi front

Marotta Inter cena mercato
04 February at 20:40
Inter's Beppe Marotta had this to say concerning Nerazzurri captain Mauro Icardi as he spoke to the Italian press (via Calciomercato.com): ' Icardi? He is a good player who is still very young, he can still grow a lot. I want to be positive and maintain an optimistic vision. Icardi isn't the only one to blame that's for sure, we have to be more consistent...'. More to come...

You can view Marotta's entire interview right here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.