Inter, Marotta remains optimistic on the Icardi front

Inter's Beppe Marotta had this to say concerning Nerazzurri captain Mauro Icardi as he spoke to the Italian press (via Calciomercato.com): ' Icardi? He is a good player who is still very young, he can still grow a lot. I want to be positive and maintain an optimistic vision. Icardi isn't the only one to blame that's for sure, we have to be more consistent...'. More to come...