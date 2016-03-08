Inter, Marotta rules out Dybala-Icardi swap and opens up on Barella and Dzeko moves

Inter Milan's CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke to the press at Antonio Conte's presentation today.



"We are at the first day of the season. I want to proudly point out the fact that we are no longer in the Settlement Agreement thanks to the work of the ownership, management, Antonello and Ausilio as well as president Zhang," he said.



"Conte? The idea of signing him was mine. A figure like him was necessary. A winning profile. The transfer market? We are working. Ausilio is a young and great director. We are working to take advantage of the opportunities. We must not do things quickly. The goals we want to achieve are important.



"Icardi and Nainggolan out of the project? These were suffered conclusions but we have the courage to make decisions. We have made this decision and decided to put the club first. But we will show respect to Icardi and Nainggolan. Icardi to Juve? There are no possibilities.



"We read Giulini's and Petrachi's statement on Barella. We respect it but do not agree. The seller determines the price, the buyer decides if it is appropriate. It is a negotiation and there is a difference in our valuations. It will take time and patience.



"Dzeko? I don't deny that he is an objective. But the fact that the player has expressed his consent does not mean that he is already ours. We must negotiate with Roma.



"A project is about the right staff and values. I am proud and optimistic about our future. My goal is to raise the level here. Conte is our coach, he has a winning mentality. I want to bring a winning mentality to the whole club, not just on the pitch.



"Dybala? I know how much he is worth. He is a great player but it is utopian to talk about a swap deal with Icardi between Inter and Juve. We are at the window and we will see what happens.



"To conclude, I would like to welcome Oriali as the team manager here at Inter and I am sure he will do well," Marotta concluded.