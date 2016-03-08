Inter, Marotta's favourite is Mertens: stalemate with Napoli - the situation
13 April at 22:00In the summer, a lot could change for Inter's attacking department. Not Romelu Lukaku, who remains a strong point of the team. However, the future of Lautaro Martinez is yet to be decided and Alexis Sanchez already has his bags packed and ready for a return to Manchester.
As Calciomercato.com have learned, Olivier Giroud remains a target as his contract will expire in the summer. The likes of Pierre-Emerick and Dries Mertens are also on the radar of the Nerazzurri, whose CEO has a clear favourite in the Belgian.
The striker is yet to renew his contract with Napoli, which will expire in the summer. Before the Coronavirus brought everything to a halt, optimism was filtering from the Partenopei headquarters, but now the situation is very different indeed.
It's nothing serious, but it seems the verbal agreement that had been reached is no longer there. Therefore, Inter are keeping tabs on the situation, ready to present a two-year offer worth €5m per year. Chelsea are also interested in the player.
