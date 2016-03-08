Inter, Marotta's plan to sign Udinese star De Paul in January
08 November at 19:00Inter have a plan in mind to sign Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul, a player identified by the club as the perfect fit for the club, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Friulian club are requesting €30-35 million for the 25-year-old Argentinian midfielder, a figure that Inter aren’t ready to meet in the upcoming January transfer window. Therefore, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is ready to propose a loan deal to the club, with either a buy option or obligation to buy at the end of the loan spell.
The Nerazzurri are keen to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming January transfer window, as they look to continue their chase of the league title. They are currently one point behind league leaders and rivals Juventus, although their squad depth is one of the club’s primary concerns at the moment.
Apollo Heyes
