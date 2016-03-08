Inter, Marotta's request to Fiorentina President Commisso: report
16 September at 13:00Inter CEO Beppe Marotta asked new Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso about priority in the race to sign Italian forward Federico Chiesa, according to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Marotta spoke to Commisso during negotiations surrounding the loan exchange between Dalbert and Cristiano Biraghi to ask for priority to negotiate with la Viola for their star forward Chiesa.
The 21-year-old Italian forward was widely linked with a move away to either Inter or Juventus this summer, but in the end, he remained with Fiorentina after a concrete deal failed to materialise.
Son of former Parma and Fiorentina striker Enrico Chiesa, the young winger is a product of Fiorentina’s youth academy and is already one of the stars of their team, making 117 appearances since his breakthrough into the first team in the 2016/17 season.
Chiesa has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in his time with la Viola.
