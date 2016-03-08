Inter, Marotta's strategy for the upcoming January transfer window revealed
01 November at 11:20Inter coach Antonio Conte has asked the Milanese club for reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window, due to the squad’s poor depth. Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta already has three ideas ready to try and please the 50-year-old Italian, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The first is Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal. Conte has expressed a strong desire for another midfielder to play in a similar role to either Stefano Sensi or Nicolo Barella so he can rotate the midfield more effectively and reduce the risk of injury. First though, Marotta will have to send either Mattias Vecino or Borja Valero away from the club in order to make space for the Chilean midfielder.
The next point of interest is the Nerazzurri’s attack, with Conte wanting more depth up front to give either Romelu Lukaku or Lautaro Martinez more time to rest. However, Marotta knows that an expensive signing won’t be made, and is instead looking for possible loan deals.
Finally, a full-back. Marotta is thinking of Matteo Darmian, currently at Parma, as the ideal candidate to provide depth in the full-back position. A loan deal is the most likely, with the Nerazzurri open to sending Federico Dimarco back to Parma on loan in exchange.
Apollo Heyes
