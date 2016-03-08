Inter, Marotta studies Cagliari midfielder: perfect fit for Conte

As learned by Calciomercato.com , after signing Barella from Cagliari in the summer, Inter have returned to the club for yet another midfielder: Nahitan Nandez. The 23-year-old has been on the Nerazzurri's list ever since his Boca Juniors days and could become a target for the summer.

The player has done very well for his new club, certainly living up to the bold investment of the Sardinians, which amounted to almost €20m. The Nerazzurri have deemed Nandez as a perfect fit for Conte, as he has great character, pace and vision of the game.

Given that Inter-owned Nainggolan is currently on loan at Cagliari, the Belgian could be included in potential negotiations over Nandez. In other words, things could get pretty complicated, as two players will have to be evaluated. Then again, it's still early to say.

Ahead of the upcoming January transfer windows, as well as the big summer, Inter are scouting the market for multiple options to strengthen the squad, as manager Antonio Conte is keen on getting more experience to challenge Juventus.