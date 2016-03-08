Inter, Marotta: 'The Scudetto is not the goal this season'
31 October at 21:45Inter CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to Italian broadcaster Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today whilst receiving the "Oreste Granillo" Award in Reggio Calabria, where he discussed the Nerazzurri’s strong start to the season and their project.
"Our high position in the league table? We don't want to look at others, we only look at ourselves and our goal, to always improve. That's the goal, the results are proving us right, the work is rewarded. Scudetto with Conte? This is not the goal we set ourselves this year, the cycle has begun to bring Inter back to the top, but it is a gradual process of growth and this year is a starting point, there are things that can be improved, but everything must be done with great peace of mind. The Inter jersey is heavy, that must be known, the history is full of successes.”
The Nerazzurri, under the guidance of coach Antonio Conte, are currently second in the league table after an incredibly strong start, only dropping points twice in their first ten games of the season. The first of these was a 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the Derby d’Italia before the last international break, with the other being last weekend’s disappointing 2-2 draw against Parma at home.
Apollo Heyes
