Inter, Marotta: 'There is great optimism for Icardi's return'

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sport ahead of his team's matchup against Spal at the San Siro and provided an update on the Icardi situation among other things.



"The Icardi case? There is great optimism. What has happened is extraordinary but I must say, that the daily life of Inter goes ahead, there are other commitments, other objectives and other motivations," he said.



"I am now a veteran of this work, I have seen all the colours. We must handle the situation with intelligence and common sense. We are a family and there is also common sense by all components.



"We are always close to Spalletti, not because he needs affection. He is a mature and serious person, we are close because it is right to be close to the coach. We all have the same goal, we all have a great desire to win.



"Icardi in the derby? I do not know. This forced absence did not put him in a position to provide the right performances, should he return to the group. This is the hands of the coach," Marotta concluded.