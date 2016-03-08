Inter: Marotta tries to steal Juve star from under Man Utd noses
22 March at 18:35Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly looking steal Douglas Costa from under Manchester United's noses.
Costa has not enjoyed the ongoing season at Juventus as it has been full of controversies and disciplinary issues, if not just injuries. This season, the Brazilian has only made seven starts and has appeared ten times from the bench in the Serie A.
Tuttosport state Inter are dreaming of signing Douglas, despite firm interest from Manchester United.
Beppe Marotta really likes the player and he wants to make Costa a key part of the nerazzurri side. This would require Inter to offload Ivan Perisic, who was targeted by Arsenal in January.
Juve want a fee of 50 million euros and Inter want to meet that asking price to sign him in the summer.
