Inter, Marotta: 'We believe in the league title'

Inter Milan are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Lecce in the Italian Serie A as Antonio Conte's team are now four points back of Maurizio Sarri's Juve squad. The bianconeri beat Parma a few days ago thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo brace as they won't be easy to leapfrog at this point. Inter director Beppe Marotta spoke about Inter as well as his former club Juventus as he talked to Sky Sport (via Caciomercato.com), here is what he had to say on the matter:'I am very proud to be at Inter. League title? We believe in the league title, we have to believe. We want to keep improving since there are still 18 games to go. Juve? They are very good...'. More to come on the matter soon...Inter Milan will play against Cagliari next in the Italian Serie A as Conte will surely be hoping for a win. Inter completed the signing of Ashley Young as they are on the verge of also acquiring Victor Moses. Let's not forget that the nerazzurri have also been linked to Eriksen and Giroud of late.