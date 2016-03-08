Inter, Marotta: 'We want to add two strikers...'

Beppe Marotta spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say concerning numerous Inter topics:



'Antonio Conte? Everyone is on the same page at the club. Conte demands a lot from his players which is why he feels that he needs a full team as soon as possible. We are working on it as we would like to complete deals as soon as possible. We want to make the coach happy but we also have to respect the Fifa Financial Fair play rules. We are out of the UEFA's bad books so we don't want to get back in. We want to improve but we have to be smart as well. Transfer market? We want to add two strikers to our team, one younger one and one more experienced one. As of today, we only have Lautaro Martinez since Keita and Icardi aren't part of our plans anymore. We are currently looking at many players, let's wait and see....'. More to come on the matter...