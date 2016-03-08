Inter, Marotta: 'You cannot criticize Spalletti; on Perisic and Nainggolan...'

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sport before Inter's clash with Bologna in Serie A this afternoon. Here is what the Inter executive had to say, including reflection on the Coppa Italia exit to Lazio midweek and the situations of Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic."The media world has changed, there is so much gossip; news without certain factual bases. Spalletti said wise things and in a direct way and I do not know how to criticize him; he is third in the standings, eliminated in the Italian Cup on penalties and we look forward with optimism."Today I'm happy to see Perisic and Nainggolan on the field, the coach thinks they are worthy; Spalletti sees them every day and evidently considers them worthy as such. The value of the players is not discussed. One had a 'stomach ache', now the market is closed we forget this 'stomach ache'. We must adapt to this particular phenomenon of the open market."

