Inter, Martinez: "Trust in Lukaku, he is a unique striker"

23 October at 15:45Belgium coach Roberto Martinez spoke to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, discussing Inter forward Romelu Lukaku.
“He’s a unique number 9, physically strong: I say that it’s important for every team to have a centre forward that owns all the qualities. Romelu dribbles, carries the ball and above all scores. Being able to score more than 100 goals in the Premier League and being the best scorer in Belgium says it all. This is what the Italian fans are beginning to appreciate, a chameleon striker, able to do many things but always aimed at scoring goals.”
Martinez also touched on Lukaku’s impressive career so far and implored the Nerazzurri fans to trust him.
“I invite the fans to reread his history: at 16 he already scored with Anderlecht, then at Everton he was important, getting used to the physicality of the Premier League. At that point, always putting the team ahead of him, he matured: now he's ready to win a title abroad and I think that's what he wants to do at Inter. When he puts something in his head, he gets it.”
Lukaku joined the Nerazzurri this summer in a deal worth around €80 million, a club record. His start to his career in Italy has been strong, scoring five goals in nine appearances for the club, showing that coach Antonio Conte’s continued interest in working with him was well founded.
