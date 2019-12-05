Inter, Materazzi taunts Ibrahimovic: 'If you didn't leave, we wouldn't have won the treble'

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is set for a return to Serie A in January, provoked former Inter defender Marco Materazzi in an interview with GQ (via Calciomercato.com). Today, Materazzi responded to the Swedish forward on Instagram.In his interview with GQ, Ibrahimovic spoke about his first Milanese derby with the Rossoneri.“In the first game, the 2010-11 derby, they were all against me. All right, that motivated me. But if you're not in control it's not right, because you can lose your mind and do something stupid. I get to the penalty area and who fouled me? Materazzi. Clear penalty, 1-0 Milan. In the second half, the Matrix wound me up and I did a taekwondo move on him. I sent him to the hospital. Stankovic said to me: ‘Why did you do it, Ibra?’ And I said to him: ‘I've been waiting for this moment for four years. That's why.’ And I left.”Following on from this interview, Materazzi responded to Ibrahimovic with a post on his Instagram page, showing a photo of the Nerazzurri squad lifting the Champions League trophy in 2010. He posted it with the caption: “Veni... Vidi.... Vici!!! Always and anyway THANKS Zlatan .... Without you we would never have won it…”Ibrahimovic left the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2009, heading to Barcelona, with Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o joining the Milanese club in return. He would go on to drive the club to their famous Treble.Apollo Heyes