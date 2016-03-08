Inter, Mazzola on Conte: 'I like him, he has harmony with his players'
14 October at 23:45Inter hero Sandro Mazzola spoke to Italian media outlet TeleRadioStereo via Calciomercato.com today discussing Inter coach Antonio Conte.
"I like Conte, when I see his team on the field and the players look at him you see that there is a particular harmony, that is the most important thing.”
Mazzola spent his whole 17-year career with the Nerazzurri between 1960 to 1977, making 550 appearances for Inter in that time. He scored 157 goals and provided one assist for the Nerazzurri.
Conte has guided the Nerazzurri to second place after an almost perfect start to the league, only dropping one points in a 2-1 defeat to Juventus before the international break.
