Inter, Mbappe defends Icardi: 'People judge without knowledge!'

Kylian Mbappé, star of Paris Saint-Germain, defended his new teammate Mauro Icardi when asked about the Argentine striker on the sidelines of yesterday's FIFA Best Awards event in Milan."Icardi? I think very well of him. People judge him base don what he does off the pitch, without really trying to know the person behind. For me, he is an interesting man, but also very shy. Mauro tiptoed into the dressing room of the PSG and is giving everything for the shirt," he stated.