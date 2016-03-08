Inter, medical visits for Moses LIVE

Inter are looking to make their second purchase of the January mercato and it is coming in the form of wingback Victor Moses from Chelsea, following his loan at Turkish club Fenerbahce.Following the transfer of Ashley Young, in fact, Victor Moses is also ready to become a new nerazzurri reinforcement. This morning, the ex Fenerbahce showed up at Coni around 7.30 for medical visits, then moved to the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano .In the next few hours, signing and announcement for the wingback are expected, who is ready to make itself available to Conte, with whom he has already worked at the time of Chelsea. Moses has been known to say how fond he is of Conte, who trusted him enough to be an integral part of his impressive side that won the Premier League in Conte's first season in charge.Moses lands in Italy on loan with a redemption right set at 10 million euros. He is the choice of the Nerazzurri coach after the shipwreck of the deal to bring Spinazzola to Inter and Politano to Rome fell through which saw the players return to their respective clubs.Following Moses, Inter is also linked with and expected to sign Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud, in order to bolster their depth in midfield and attack.Anthony Privetera