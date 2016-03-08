Inter meet Galatasaray to thrash out Nagatomo deal
06 June at 15:35Calciomercato.com sources understand that Galatasaray intend to sign Yuto Nagatomo from Inter on a permanent deal ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Japanese internationalist impressed Gala after spending the past six months on loan in Istanbul. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri must raise around €40 million by the end of June in order to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
Sporting director Piero Ausilio is set to meet with his Turkish counterparts later on today, where it is hoped that the parties will be able to reach an agreement which will see Nagatomo leave Milan once and for all.
La Beneamata have no intention of allowing the former Cesena man to leave for anything less than €3 million, while they would ideally like bonuses to be paid depending on the number of appearances Nagatomo makes.
Time is running out for Inter to free themselves from FFP constraints. Only then will they be able to invest heavily in the squad in preparation for their return to the UEFA Champions League.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments