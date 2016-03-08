Inter are set to meet Sassuolo today to discuss the transfers of Matteo Politano and Alfred Duncan, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.The two clubs are on very good terms and Inter are interested in signing both players. Talks between the two parties are ongoing since several weeks and a new meeting will take place today.Inter could sign their targets with a player-plus cash swap deal. Sassuolo, in fact, are interested in Davide Merola (who plays for Inter Primavera team) and Argentinos Junior’s Nicolas Gonzalez who can be signed by Inter for € 10 million before joining Sassuolo on loan.