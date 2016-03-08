Inter met with Dzeko's entourage as they prepare new offer for Roma: the details

Inter Milan are trying to find a deal with AS Roma for Bosnian star Edin Dzeko. Silvano Martino, who is a member of Dzeko's entourage, arrived to meet Inter today. Martino and Inter will have talks concerning negotiations with Roma for Dzeko as things have stalled of late.



THE DETAILS - Edin Dzeko has been a target of Antonio Conte's Inter for over a month now as Roma have been asking for 20 million euros for him. The highest the nerazzurri have been ready to offer was 15 million euros but this could soon change. Inter want to push hard on the Dzeko front this week to see if they will be able to close a deal with Roma. According to Calciomercato.com, Inter seem ready to soon improve their latest offer as they will try to get close to Roma's 20 million euros demands. With complications also on the Lukaku front, Inter will try to inch closer to Dzeko in the coming days. Time will tell...