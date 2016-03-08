Inter met with Dzeko's entourage as they prepare new offer for Roma: the details

05 August at 21:30
Inter Milan are trying to find a deal with AS Roma for Bosnian star Edin Dzeko. Silvano Martino, who is a member of Dzeko's entourage, arrived to meet Inter today. Martino and Inter will have talks concerning negotiations with Roma for Dzeko as things have stalled of late. 

THE DETAILS - Edin Dzeko has been a target of Antonio Conte's Inter for over a month now as Roma have been asking for 20 million euros for him. The highest the nerazzurri have been ready to offer was 15 million euros but this could soon change. Inter want to push hard on the Dzeko front this week to see if they will be able to close a deal with Roma. According to Calciomercato.com, Inter seem ready to soon improve their latest offer as they will try to get close to Roma's 20 million euros demands. With complications also on the Lukaku front, Inter will try to inch closer to Dzeko in the coming days. Time will tell...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.